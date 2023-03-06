Childhood lies on the white bed, and the scene of the catastrophe appears in the eyes, as if it were a picture of science fiction that slides between the eyelids, wounding the eyelashes, and scratching the conscience of childhood with the blade of excruciating pain.

In this painful scene, the balm is present, the antidote to salvation, the tenderness is present, as if the river combs the feelings of the flowers, and as if the smiling one puts the dust of life on the palm as if it were a mulberry leaf, and the tender touch, lavish childhood with witnessing joy, so there is no room in the Emirates for sorrows, because on this soil it grows up The flowers of love, and between the folds of the cloud there appears the rose of the hearts full of sweet deed, before the best of words.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Dhafra, to the victims of the earthquake in Syria.

It is a visit, and it is the beating of merciful hearts, which does not leave pains to exercise their nature on the bodies of loved ones among human beings, for the brother and friend here in the Emirates enjoy themselves on the palms of bliss, and descend on the land of news, blessed with hands that do not know other than the tender touch, and hearts that do not know Other than communicating with the other, with the awareness of the stars of the importance of the sparkle being universal, and the understanding of the cloud, that rain is a right for all of God’s creatures.

The scene is amazing, and the kiss touches the skin of spontaneity like the rose making contact with butterflies.

This is the bliss that the world describes as bliss, this is the good that hearts aspire to, and hearts await from the sky, so if it is rain that bestows all people with its goodness, its secret, its course, and its news.

The qiblah painted the image of the leadership of the Emirates, its dream, and its flag, as if it were the infallible poem that illuminated the heart and made the dream of the innocent, on a white bed, as are the hearts of people here, and as are the characteristics, intentions, and advantages, which are similar only to themselves, and are equal only to the morals of those who have been brought up. In the school of the founding builder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace.

This is the biography of a nation that emerged from the noble desert to irrigate the world’s crops from the fountain of its rich bounty, and to fill the conscience of existence with examples and models that must be studied in the universities of the world, and that our national educational, media and cultural institutions must work to perpetuate them. In awareness-raising approaches, everyone must work shoulder to shoulder, in order for the picture to be complete, for the civilized scene to take its toll, and for the complementary relationship to continue without heedlessness or forgetfulness.

These Emirates offer the world a lesson in tenderness and stand on the global platform, in the humanitarian procession, as a planet that has no light but its light, and there is no star but it in the sky of the world.

So thank you to the lovers of spiritual beauty, thank you to the caring hands, thank you to the beautiful emirates in their revelation, in their giving, and in their reconciliation with the soul, as it overlaps with another, in a picture that is more beautiful than the rays of the sun, and more beautiful than the light of the two eyes.