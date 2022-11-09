According to the Qatari media ‘Al Jazeera’, the publication of a caricature in a French media, in which a representation of the Qatari national team players dressed as terrorists is observed, caused the rejection of a part of the citizens of the Middle Eastern nation. This fact is added to other events that have caused differences between the members of the emirate’s government and some of the nations that will participate in the next edition of the World Cup.

Qatar 2022 could become one of the most controversial World Cups in recent years. Since the numbers of migrant workers killed during the construction of the works for the tournament, the limitations for the LGBT community or the dress standards for women were revealed, the nation has not escaped criticism from some activists. , government representatives and even players from the participating teams.

The most recent focus of tension with the emirate occurred in France. In that European country, the medium ‘Le Canard enchaîné’ dedicated its October edition to Qatar for hosting the next World Cup.

📣 Alert nouveau “Dossier du Canard”!#QATARL’ENVERS DU DÉCOR ➡️ A deux mois du Mondial, une grande enquête sur cet État autoritaire du Golfe

➡️ Reportage dans les bas-fonds de Doha

➡️ France and Qatar, des relations anciennes et compliquées 📍120 p., 6 euros#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/veL2EDsDdn — Le Canard enchaîné (@canardenchaine) October 4, 2022



According to the magazine’s dossier, the work displays writings that are related to the different boycotts that are taking place in some French cities for considering the tournament as “a climatically incorrect World Cup”, while recalling the relationship that exists between the Persian Gulf country and Paris by holding the rights to Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most followed soccer clubs in the nation.

However, within the publication the presence of a caricature generated discomfort in a part of the Qatari population. In it, a representation of local team players dressed in ‘Thawb’, a wide and long ankle-length tunic, carrying weapons, resembling terrorists more than soccer players, is observed.

“‘Le Canard Enchaîné’ published a despicable cartoon that shows their blatant racism and hatred of Islam. They describe Qatar as an authoritarian emirate and its national team as terrorists,” the Qatari outlet ‘Al Jazeera’ publishes, citing a Twitter user .

Given the fact, Hamad Al-Kawari, Minister of State and president of the National Library of Qatar, spoke out asking France for “a little sportsmanship”.

“Even caustic satire is welcome! But ‘Le Canard Enchaîné’ decided to resort to lies, hatred and rancor to attack Qatar and denigrate it. Maintain a little loyalty and sportsmanship at least”, published the Minister of State to through a tweet.

La satire même caustique est bienvenue!!!

More le Canard Enchaîné decided to go through my mensonge, la haine et la rancune pour attacker le Qatar et le denigrer.

Gardez a peu de loyauté et d’esprit sportif au moins #french#FIFA2022 pic.twitter.com/TfHjAsDxDb — Hamad Al-Kawari (@alkawari4unesco) November 7, 2022



Similarly, ‘Al Jazeera’ refers to another comment posted by a user denouncing hatred and racism towards Islam.

“A special issue of ‘Le Canard enchainé’ on Qatar, you cannot imagine the extent of the deep hatred, contempt and humiliation of the French towards Qatar, its people, its government and its symbols. I wonder why the Qatari ambassador still in Paris?” posted the user.

This situation comes a few days after the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, questioned what he defined as a “fierce campaign against the host of the World Cup” in the run-up to the event.

“It is clear to us that the campaign continues, expands and includes fabrications and double standards, until it reached a level of ferocity that sadly caused many to question the real reasons and motives behind this campaign. No other host country has faced to such levels of criticism,” the Qatari leader said in October 2022.

Joseph Blatter calls the World Cup in Qatar a “mistake”

In December 2010, FIFA, then chaired by Sepp Blatter, announced that the 2022 World Cup would be played in Qatar, a Middle Eastern territory with little tradition for football but that met the demands of the governing body of football. to continue expanding the discipline, especially in territories with little history in the sport.

On that occasion, Qatar beat the United States in a vote that ended 14-8, during a process that also included other Asian countries such as South Korea and Japan, which participated independently, in addition to Australia.

However, the now former FIFA president, a few days before the start of the tournament, questioned the choice of the Middle Eastern country that will host the tournament, arguing a series of aspects beyond the restrictions of a Muslim nation.

“Qatar is a mistake, the election was bad (…) It is too small a country, football and the World Cup are too big for it,” he said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper ‘Tages Anzeiger’.

Blatter’s remarks come a day after the rating agency S&P Global Ratings indicated that an economic slowdown in Qatar is possible after the tournament.

LGBTI collective protests against the World Cup in Zurich

In front of the FIFA Museum, located in Zurich (Switzerland), some four organizations defending the rights of the LGBTI community expressed themselves against the next edition of the World Cup and to demand greater protection of the group during the development of the tournament, calling Qatar a country that “endangers the freedom of sexual orientation”.

“The lives of LGBTI people are in danger in Qatar, and FIFA continues to sit idly by, which is why we have to act as civil society and football fans,” said Justin Lessner, campaign manager for All Out, one of the the organizers of the protest, to the Swiss agency ATS.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Qatar has banned LGBTI people from displaying same-sex affectionate relationships in public or staying in the same hotel room.

The entry into the country of people from the LGBTI community will not be prohibited but, due to its character as a conservative nation, relationships between people of the same sex could be a consequence of prison.

The protest joins other expressions that have emerged, one of them by the Australian soccer team, which made a video criticizing the negative human rights record of the host nation.

Another team that has also joined the criticism of Qatar is Denmark. The brand that provides the sports clothing has made the game clothing to initiate a protest, while recognizing the 30 years of the 1992 European Championship title.

“With the new Danish national team shirts we wanted to send a double message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest footballing success, but also in protest against Qatar and its human rights record (…) It is “That’s why we’ve toned down every detail on the new Denmark World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t want to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of lives.” presentation.

It is worth remembering that just over a year ago, this selection had announced that it would carry critical messages on its practice uniforms. However, it was in September of this year when they were surprised to report that, in addition to the traditional red and white clothing, they would wear a black uniform for those who lost their lives during the construction of the works.

“Black is the color of mourning. The perfect color for Denmark’s third jersey for this year’s World Cup,” the brand posted on Instagram.

In the midst of this situation, FIFA, with the support of some confederations such as Conmebol, has asked the participating teams to focus on football. With the ball rolling and the tournament progressing, we will see if the request is fulfilled.

With EFE, Reuters and local media