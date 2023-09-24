The Turkish Coast Guard reported problems with the cargo ship heading to Ukraine

A cargo ship en route from Turkey to Ukraine experienced problems, this was reported by the Turkish Coast Guard General Directorate, reports RIA News.

“The 114-meter-long bulk carrier ARTEY, en route from Izmir to Ukraine, had a rudder failure in the Dardanelles Strait near the city of Chardak,” the department said.

The ship, flying the Cameroon flag, was heading to the port of Izmail. It was able to be towed; the incident did not cause any difficulties in the movement of ships.

Earlier in September, the Turkish Coast Guard reported that a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship traveling from Russia collided with a container ship near Istanbul. According to the results of the investigation, no one was injured as a result of the incident.