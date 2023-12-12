In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”.
The total relief aid for the 37th day reached 7,126 tons as of Tuesday evening.
