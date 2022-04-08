EFE Friday, April 8, 2022, 11:27



A DHL company cargo plane suffered an accident this Thursday at the Juan Santamaría International Airport, the most important in Costa Rica, and its two crew members are stable, according to authorities.

The deputy director of Civil Aviation, Luis Miranda, has detailed that the pilot declared the emergency and requested instructions for the descent, and that at 10:28 local time (16:28 GMT) the plane landed, but “a failure of the hydraulic system on the left side generates poor maneuverability and causes the plane to skid off the runway.

For his part, the director of the Fire Department, Héctor Chaves, reported that it is a Boeing 757 aircraft that reported “hydraulic problems, touches the runway and slides” to which the firefighters responded immediately to rescue the two crew members. The plane took off from the Costa Rican airport bound for Guatemala, but upon detecting the hydraulic problem, the pilots, whose identities have not been disclosed, decided to return.

In videos shown in the media, it is observed when the plane lands and after a few seconds of rolling smoke comes out of its tires, skids, goes off the runway and is split in two. The firefighters covered the plane with foam as indicated by protocol, but after an inspection they determined that the fuel tanks were intact and undamaged. The two crew members of the aircraft did not suffer serious injuries and their health is stable, authorities confirmed.

The Juan Santamaría airport, located on the outskirts of San José, will remain closed until at least 6:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT) while the authorities finish the emergency care work, the Civil Aviation Directorate reported.