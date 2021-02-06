“His life was a constant up and down. In just ten years he was on the top several times and fell to the bottom of the sea as many times. Until he arrived in Mendoza and now, at the age of 27, Santiago García found peace and maturity that I was looking for so much. “Thus began the note that Clarion published in March 2018 and in which the life and trajectory within the fields of “Morro” was reviewed, which was found dead this Saturday in the province of Mendoza.

In that note you could read that they called him “Morro” because his grandmother did not like to be called black and his friends had to find another nickname for him. He took refuge with her every time the press and fans harassed him after breaking her in a match in Uruguay. with the shirt of his beloved Nacional. “I’m too fanatic,” the then captain of Godoy Cruz, on whose ribbon he wore the colors of the Uruguayan team, told this newspaper.

García debuted at Nacional in 2008, with 17 years. It was on July 27, in a final of the Prelibertadores league. He entered for Diego Viera, scored the only goal of the game and his life changed forever.

His career got off to a shocking start. He was a scorer in the Uruguayan championship and got tired of celebrating against Peñarol. In 2011, a millionaire transfer arrived to Paranaense, but the darkest stage. He left Nacional in the middle of a doping case and in Brazil he did not have a good time. He went to Turkey and was never able to adapt. “I had a run-in with the coach, I left everything and left. I returned to Uruguay and in Nacional I did not have continuity because in a big club it costs a lot,” he recalled in 2018.

When the fall seemed endless, River de Montevideo appeared in his life. “That was my resurrection,” Garcia recalled. He left overweight problems behind and once again looked like that relentless National striker. “It is a humble club where I felt very comfortable and loved. I did not want to go,” he said. However, he finally packed the bags again and at the beginning of 2016 he settled with his wife and daughter in Mendoza.

In Godoy Cruz a large part of his career can be summarized. His goals and charisma quickly got him into the hearts of the fans. Here too he had again problems with the scale, faced a technician (Lucas Bernardi) and was about to leave. “It was destiny” was the explanation that the Morro found for its continuity in the Tomba.

“What is Godoy Cruz in your life?” was asking Clarion almost three years ago. “It’s been two years and one takes a special affection for it. Beyond being a club from the interior, you have to maintain its idiosyncrasy because people care a lot and we feel very identified. It opened the doors to me and I owe it respect. I am not in any hurry to leave, it does not depend on me but that some team comes and the offer serves the club first and then me in terms of football, “was the scorer’s response.

And about his life in Mendoza, he said then: “People are very respectful, I can walk down the street with my daughter, go to the square or anywhere and I have no problem. There are no words to be grateful for this way of living, and that also influences when making a decision ”.

And what did Garcia miss about Uruguay? To family and friends. “Although I have the possibility of traveling to see them or they come here. It is strange to go out to have mates on the Rambla, that is not paid for with anything. I always said that I will return to Nacional at a good time. In this market of passes, there was talk of my return but it could not be given ”, he had said in that now so distant 2018.

LGP