He coffee It is one of the quintessential drinks of Spanish culture, since it is present in the daily life of almost everyone. And it is not just a drink, but also a social component that accompanies meetings, after-meals and moments of rest.

Furthermore, coffee has numerous health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, it reduces the risk of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases. Its main component, caffeine, improves cognitive function by stimulating the central nervous system, increasing alertness, memory and concentration.

Another notable benefit of coffee is its ability to improve physical performance. And caffeine increases adrenaline levels in the blood, which prepares the body for physical activities of greater intensity and duration. In addition, it has been shown that it can accelerate metabolism, facilitating fat burning during exercise.

However, it is important to take into account the time of day when you drink coffee, since the benefits change radically. This is how the cardiologist explained it Aurelio Rojas Sánchez in a video published on his TikTok account (@doctorrojass).









The best time of day to drink coffee

“What if I told you that this is clearly the best time to drink coffee“?”, begins by asking the cardiologist, who anticipates that he has “seen many people on social networks who recommend precisely the opposite.”

In this sense, Rojas assures that the best time of day to drink coffee is first thing in the morning. “It seems that people who only drink coffee in the morning have longer life expectancy and less chance of having a heart attack», he explains.

The cardiologist bases his statement on a new study published in the scientific journal ‘European Heart Journal’ for which data from «more than 40,000 people over 20 years drinking coffee.

According to this publication, “drinking black coffee in the morning reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases by up to 31% and risk of premature death by 17%».

On the other hand, Rojas points out, drinking coffee in the late seems to “alter our circadian rhythm and the secretion of hormones that regulate our rest such as melatonin or cortisol, further increasing our stress levels».

Therefore, the cardiologist invites people to enjoy coffee first hour of the day and warns at the end of the video: “Decaffeinated is also fine.”