Niacin, also called vitamin B3, is a hydrosolble vitamin that belongs to the vitamins group B. As we all know, it plays a determining paper In the physiological processes of the organism, From energy production to the maintenance of skin health and nervous system.

Functions

And what is it for? Well then, For many things. Among them, the following should be highlighted:

DNA regulation . Play an outstanding role in DNA repair and oxidative damage prevention, which helps repair cells.

. Play an outstanding role in DNA repair and oxidative damage prevention, which helps repair cells. Nervous System Function . NAD and NADP, coenzymes derived from niacin, are crucial for neuronal function and nerve signals.

. NAD and NADP, coenzymes derived from niacin, are crucial for neuronal function and nerve signals. Skin care . It is relevant to maintain skin integrity and can help in dermatological conditions such as acne.

. It is relevant to maintain skin integrity and can help in dermatological conditions such as acne. Lipid synthesis . It is necessary for fatty acid synthesis and cholesterol production.

. It is necessary for fatty acid synthesis and cholesterol production. Energy metabolism. Participate in the conversion of food into energy through glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, helping to keep cell energy levels adequate.

In depth

The recommended daily dose of 13 – 18 mg Niacina can be covered with a very balanced diet, even as a vegan or vegetarian. It is naturally found in animal sources such as meat, fish, poultry eggs and dairy products, and in plant sources, such as whole grains, nuts, seeds and legumes.

Now, there are those who take niacin supplements. Before this panorama, there are many Spanish and Spanish who wonder What are the risks to which individuals who take high doses of this type of vitamin B are exposed.

More details

According to a study published in the magazine ‘Nature Medicine‘an excess of niacin currently doubles the risk of serious cardiovascular events, to levels comparable to those of diabetes or a previous infarction. Which has generated a certain debate In social networks.

“It’s a risk quite considerable. It is along with what we consider other important risks, “he said bluntly Stanley HazenHead of the Preventive Cardiology and Cardiac Rehabilitation section of the Cleveland Clinic and main author of the study.

To take into account

Beyond those, the high doses of niacin can provoke as follows:

Diabetes.

Liver damage

Drop.

Diarrhea.

Itch.

Nausea and vomiting.

Fast heartbeat.

Skin redness.

As if this were not enough, allergies, gallbladder disease and symptoms of some thyroid disorders can worsen. Therefore, if you think you can have a overdose Niacina, it is Highly recommend seeking medical attention immediately.