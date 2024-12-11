There is nothing worse than going to sleep and waking up the next day feeling like you haven’t gotten any rest at all. The Spanish Society of Neurology indicates that more than four million Spanish adults suffer from chronic insomnia. The organization affirms that the current pace of life and the aging of the population make this sleep disorder become more and more common.

The doctor Hernando Pérez Díazcoordinator of the SEN Dream Group, explains that “there are many factors that may be responsible for this problem.” From Mayo Clinic They assure that the most common causes are “stress” and other “mental health problems”. “Worries about work, studies, money or family can keep the mind active at night, making it difficult to fall asleep,” they add.

Stress and mental health disorders

work hours

Bad sleeping habits

Eat too much dinner

Medications

Caffeine, nicotine and alcohol

SEN experts point out that the cognitive-behavioral therapy It is the “most effective” for the treatment of insomnia. “It can solve approximately 70% of cases,” they say.

Furthermore, a study carried out by the University of Sussex shows that there is a activity that allows you to fall asleep much faster and helps you sleep better. The cardiologist Aurelio Rojas has shared the research results and confirms that carrying out this action is “very beneficial.” “The pill you were waiting for”he comments.









The activity that helps you sleep better, according to a cardiologist

He cardiologist Aurelio Rojasbased on the study from the University of Sussex, states that «People who read before going to sleep reduce their stress by 68%». “It is much more effective than exercising or listening to any song,” he maintains.

The doctor, who works at the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, comments that the most surprising thing is the time it takes to fall asleep. «Just six minutes of reading before going to bed they can work magic on your mind. Your body goes into a deep rest mode. Many patients say that they fall asleep quickly in just a couple of pages», he maintains.