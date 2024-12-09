The consumption of fruits and vegetables is essential in a healthy eating and therefore it is known that including them in the daily diet and eating the recommended amounts help, among other things, reduce the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, as well as obesity or some types of cancer. Various investigations have historically established that a minimum of two servings of fruit per day are advisable for adults.

For this reason, its presence is highly recommended among health professionals. There are multiple studies that highlight their benefits because they are products rich in vitaminsminerals, water or fiber, among others, and its low calorie and fat index is also very beneficial. Of course, among the fruits with the most potential there are several candidates.

Thus, the Malaga cardiologist Aurelio Rojas, very popular for the advice on his account TikTok @doctorrojassrecently uploaded a video in which he explained which is the healthiest fruit according to science. In his publication, which has more than 450,000 views, he mentioned avocado, blueberries, apple and pineapple as those that stand out for their potential for our health and recalled that “there is one that surpasses it.”

«Twice as many vitamins as an orange»

The doctor does not discover the fruit in question until the final stretch of the publication, but before revealing it, however, he tells of its various benefits. «Contains up to eight times more nutrients than an apple. It is very rich in fiber, facilitating digestion, and its low glycemic index also allows you to reduce your insulin peaks,” he points out.









Furthermore, Rojas adds that “it is very rich in vitamins such as E, K and C” and exemplifies that “it practically has the twice as much vitamin C as an orange». The doctor emphasizes that E and K, for their part, are “powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatories that prevent the formation of cholesterol plaques in your arteries” and, consequently, a wide range of diseases.

«In case you hadn’t guessed, fruit is the kiwi. According to multiple studies, consuming kiwi regularly reduces the amount of fat in your body and lowers cholesterol. Hundreds of followers have thanked him for the recommendation and commented on it: some have lamented its high price, while some have ironically said that it is good “except for those who have gastritis.”

Also interesting among the comments is that of an Internet user who has asked for the difference between green and yellow kiwi and has received multiple responses. Thus, apparently the yellow one is “sweeter” and, therefore, has more fructose, and another user has also assured that “it has more vitamin C, about 30 MG, but generally everything is the same in calories.”