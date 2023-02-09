Cardiologist Natalya Gavrilova told how to minimize the negative impact of a sudden change in weather on the body.

In conversation with “Reedus” on Wednesday, February 8, the specialist explained that meteorological dependence is a deterioration in the background of changing weather conditions. It is observed in people with chronic diseases of the cardiovascular and nervous systems, respiratory tract, diseases of the musculoskeletal system.

The doctor explained that the symptoms of these diseases can intensify with a sharp decrease in atmospheric pressure, temperature changes, changing sunny days to cloudy, changes in air humidity.

“From here folk omens went like: aching knees – to rain,” the doctor recalled.

The main symptoms of meteorological dependence Gavrilova attributed headaches, weakness, malaise, increased or decreased blood pressure, apathy. She emphasized that such a reaction to a change in the weather is natural for most people without chronic diseases.

“The body is trying to adapt to new conditions, and this is the reason for the changes,” said the cardiologist.

Gavrilova advised not to overwork at such moments, reduce caffeine intake and drink more clean water. With hypotension, lowering blood pressure, a contrast shower helps. If atmospheric pressure is elevated, you can improve your well-being with the help of sedatives – valerian, motherwort, hawthorn, reducing salt intake, hot tea with mint or chamomile.

Also, according to the specialist, “slow deep controlled breathing” will help to relax.

