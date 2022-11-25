A high-ranking Italian cardinal under investigation for fraud recorded the pope without his consent during a telephone conversation in which he tried to get him to confirm that he had approved confidential financial movements, Italian media reported on Friday.

The recording, made by Cardinal Angelo Becciu on July 24, 2021, was produced three days before the start of his trial and when Pope Francis had just undergone a major colon operation.

The audio was not made public, but a Vatican court hearing on Thursday revealed its existence. Becciu, 74, is a former close adviser to the pope but was ousted from his position and stripped of his privileges as a cardinal in September 2020, following a scandal over a London property deal in which he claims his innocence.

A dozen people have appeared before the Vatican criminal court since July 2021 on charges of fraud, embezzlement, abuse of power, money laundering, corruption and extortion.

Among them is Cecilia Marogna, an intermediary hired by Becciu as a security consultant and accused of having spent 575,000 euros (a similar amount in dollars) from the Vatican on hotels and luxury products.

According to prosecutors, the funds given to Marogna – known as “the cardinal’s lady” in the Italian press – were to help free priests and nuns held hostage abroad.

In his telephone conversation with the Pope, Cardinal Becciu asks the pontiff to confirm that he has approved the release of funds to free a Colombian nun detained by a group linked to Al Qaeda in Mali.

“Did you or did you not give me the authorization to launch the operations to release the nun?” asked Bishop Becciu.

“We had set the ransom at 500,000 euros, no more because it seemed immoral to us to give more money to (…) the terrorists… I think I had informed you of all this… do you remember?”, he continues.

According to the transcript, published among others by the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the pope responds that he remembers it “vaguely.” The Argentine pontiff then asks that Becciu ask him the question in writing.

The call was recorded in Becciu’s apartment by one of his relatives, according to the court. The trial, the first for such a high-ranking cardinal, continues Friday with hearings of key witnesses.

