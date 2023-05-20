Corruption is… Corruption was… Corruption must… Corruption will be… Corruption needs… Corruption is… Corruption moves… Corruption this… Corruption that… Nine out of ten sentences uttered by Lava Jato agents summarized the operation to fight corruption. Even after its most illustrious characters, Sergio Moro and Deltan Dallagnol, launched new careers, corruption (always it) was an endless mantra that explains everything and is at the origin of everything. This was the cardinal sin of the operation.

Corruption is not the end, but only one of the means. As monumental as they may have been, the scandals revealed by Lava Jato do not summarize what was happening. Faced with a dragon, Lava Jato concentrated on describing the anatomy of the monster’s paws. Corruption… corruption… corruption… corruption… is just a resource that was employed in a money laundering system whose size and scope have not been described and achieved.

Lava Jato removed some gears, leading to the interruption of the operation of a mechanism on a global scale that allowed a financial flow from the most varied sources (and believe me, the Brazilian theft is perhaps the least indecent of them). The Rosetta Stone is called the Department of Structured Operations.

For those who don’t remember, this is the sector at Odebrecht created to pay bribes, but that’s not all. It was a kind of parallel universe where a lot of money passed. Very much. The spreadsheets found in one of the searches carried out by the PF and explained by the head of the bribery sector, Hilberto Mascarenhas, in his statement show that the financial flow within the organization cannot be explained by corruption or bribery.

In some years, the volume of money moved by the Structured Operations Department was greater than the net profit declared by the entire company. How is it possible to think that a company paid more under the table to “corrupt” than it was able to earn as a profit?

This column has covered this in the past. The topic is again relevant with the withdrawal of Dallagnol’s federal deputy mandate and the series of public threats by lawyers and authorities who report that Moro will be the next to be beheaded. But not just for that. After Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reversed his convictions and opened an avenue to impunity, people who confessed to crimes with a smile on their faces now say they are victims of torture.

Companies, whose owners and executives have committed crimes, now want back the amounts paid in fines, claiming to have been victims of judicial abuses.

What is the origin of this setback? Was it the procedural slips of Moro, Dallagnol and the other members of the task force? No. It was the narrowing of the perception of what they were facing.

The corruption that they identified and attacked was part of a set of gears whose mechanism Lava Jato actually jammed for a while. But not enough to prevent it from being repaired and modernized.

The invasion of the phones of the task force members, generating the scandal that became known as Vaza Jato, was a setback suffered by Lava Jato that has nothing to do with corrupt people or corruption. They invented the Araraquara hackers thesis to clean up an action, whose complexity and scope make no sense at all being attributed to the efforts of young embezzlers from the interior of São Paulo, to very safely divert attention from the authors whose skills and abilities are compatible with the of state agents.

The content of the stolen conversations also shows the carelessness of those who believed in Telegram’s encryption as an insurmountable shield for corrupt people. Not knowing that they were not only affecting corrupt people, but corrupt organizations and regimes that used the same channels to make rivers of money flow.

The chain reaction against Lava Jato, provoked after the leaks, has nothing to do with corrupt people or corruption. This structure’s rabble is the most visible face and supposedly the only one benefited, as Moro and Dallagnol still insist on saying.

Efforts to pinpoint procedural flaws and turn Moro and Dallagnol into “gang leaders” go beyond amnestying corrupt people. It is clear that they are about to rewrite history. Exemplary punishment for officials who got in the way. Moro and Dallagnol (here representing all of Lava Jato) did something unprecedented for Brazil and Latin America. They made mistakes. But none of their mistakes are greater than the benefits of the operation. None of his mistakes were smaller than having thought that it all boiled down to stealing public money.

The big players are concerned with conquering, maintaining and expanding power in contexts ranging from politics to geopolitics – which does not exclude the activities of transnational organized crime and mafia states. For them, the corrupt are instruments. The reactions to Lava Jato have their origins in the darkness where interests and characters have become invisible amidst the convenient fog of corruption… corruption… corruption… corruption…