Do one electric motorcycle without using plasticand in its place put the paper. The company project Cake and PaperShell it’s really interesting, considering that at first glance very few would accept to ride a vehicle built with unexpected materials. A paper motorcycle, or better still cardboard, could become a hymn to environmental sustainability if they were able to produce it and sell it in series, thus convincing motorcyclists of its ‘consistency’ and reliability.

The original idea came from PaperShell, a Swedish company that operates in the paper sector. According to the company, this material would have numerous environmental advantages while meeting most of the motorcycle industry standards; according to them, the cardboard used for the motorcycles will be weather resistant, with the same consistency as carbon fiber composites. The idea is that paper can basically turn back to wood: pressing a given quantity and shaping it into the desired shape, it would become resistant enough to be accommodated even on a motorcycle, which by its nature is a vehicle that withstands considerable stresses with high levels of flexibility. 3D printing helps in this sense, with attention to all the technological innovations of industry 4.0.

PaperShell also takes care of other uses of its ‘rigid’ paper, such as outdoor furniture. But with Cake, a company that produces electric motorcycles, we go to another level. To support its technology, the Swedish company indicates the full sustainability of the final product (natural fibers), la resistance to UV rays and firethe possibility of modelingthe weight reduction and in some cases even a lesser need for material. The production of the components, according to the company, is also advantageous from the point of view of emissions, compared to the same processes followed in the field of polypropylene and glass fiber.

“Cake was founded to inspire a zero-emissions society, and this naturally involves careful research into the best possible materials to use in our electric motorcycles.“Said Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake. “We are thrilled to be working with PaperShell and hope to play a crucial role in finding a material that can minimize or even eradicate the use of conventional plastics in our motorcycles. This is a collaboration that will ultimately benefit the entire auto industry and beyond“. We will keep an eye on the developments, and never as in this case it will be necessary to verify whether the data, good … on paper, will be confirmed.