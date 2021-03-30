The Kings yesterday visited Francisco de Goya’s hometown, Fuendetados, in Zaragoza, where Their Majesties presided over a joint and extraordinary meeting of the Goya-Fuendetodos Consortium and Goya Foundation Board of Trustees. There they met the genius’ birthplace and cultural spaces such as the Engraving Museum, where the Caravacan artist Pascual Adolfo López Salueña directs the Antonio Saura Engraving Workshop. This institution opened in 1989 in an Aragonese house with traditional architecture that exhibits a selection of prints from Goya’s four series, the ‘Caprichos’, the ‘Desastres de la guerra’, the ‘Tauromaquia’ and the ‘Disparates’. The Kings contemplated the complete process of creating a work using this technique by the hand of López Salueña, who stamped the etching of Guillermo Pérez Villalta a ‘Disparate’, which is added to a series of 48 works made by contemporary artists such as Luis Feito , Cristina Iglesias, Alberto Corazón or Ouka Leele. Don Felipe and Doña Letizia spoke with the Caravaqueño resident in Fuendetodos, who showed them two engravings that he wanted to dedicate to his daughters, Leonor and Sofía.

«They have shown great interest in learning about the work we do in the workshop and the materials and techniques we use; they have been very surprised by the results we are achieving using the same technique (intaglio) that Goya was already using, ”the artist explained to LA VERDAD. The original series of Goya’s ‘Disparates’, a total of 22, was the inspiration for the Fuendetodos City Council to decide to give it continuity by commissioning new engravings from contemporary artists. “I have been fortunate to be able to develop the process of stamping works by Alberto Corazón and Guillermo Pérez Villalta,” he stressed.

The visit of the Kings took place one day before the 275th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant painter and engraver Francisco de Goya y Lucientes, which is commemorated today. In Fuendetodos they were received with applause and cheers by Fuendetodos who looked out onto the streets and balconies. This town of about one hundred inhabitants saw the artist’s birth on March 30, 1746. He was the penultimate of the six children of José Goya and Gracia Lucientes. The Government of Aragon and the Diputación de Zaragoza will extend the 275th anniversary events until March 2022. The Kings also spoke with the filmmaker Carlos Saura, who exhibited the project ‘Filmando a Goya’.