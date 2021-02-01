A great fire has broken out in a caravan empure of Alcalá de Henares. The alarms went off this afternoon, after a call to 112 at around 8:55 p.m.l a large plume of smoke is detected that drew the attention of the drivers of the A-2 and the residents of the Madrid town closest to the scene. Fortunately, the fire left no injuries and ten fire teams from the Community of Madrid have already approached the vicinity to put out the flames and secure the area with butane bottles.

The fire has started for reasons still unknown, at 21 avenida de Daganzo, on the outskirts of Alcalá de Henares, near El Olivar. According to witnesses close to the place, several explosions were heard in the area, which could have caused the fire in the caravan company that were parked in the parking lot, with the gasoline tanks stored. At the moment, no one has had to be evicted from their homes.

Second fire in a week

Just a week ago he had to regret the death of a 72-year-old man after a fire on Calle Hernán Cortes, 3. In addition to one fatality, 21 people were injured, two of them seriously. The fire started on the first floor of a three-storey block, the home where the deceased lived with his wife, son and his grandmother.

All were transferred to the Hospital de la Paz after their rescue where, The 20-year-old was admitted with burns to his face and smoke inhalation. His 60-year-old mother was transferred in serious condition to the Alcalá Hospital, intubated after intoxication. The 93-year-old’s grandmother was sent to the same center with a moderate prognosis. In addition to this family, a 55-year-old neighbor had to be treated at the Gregorio Marañón due to the same cause.