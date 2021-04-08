The Ansorena house was going to auction this afternoon in Madrid an ‘Ecce Homo’ whose starting price was only 1,500 euros. Attributed to the ‘Círculo de Ribera’ (17th century), the oil painting ‘The Coronation of Thorns’ aroused the suspicion of researchers and experts who warned that the canvas could be a Caravaggio, the renowned Italian Baroque painter who died in 1610. Those responsible for the auction decided to withdraw it and the Ministry of Culture, in an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon of its Qualification Board, agreed to declare the work inexportable to prevent the painting from being released in the event that the purchase would have been closed earlier.

The Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has supported this decision today. «Let’s see if it is a Caravaggio, it could be from a Ribera disciple, but in any case the decision is very appropriate because the painting is valuable in any case. I hope it’s a Caravaggio », The minister has indicated to the media before starting a visit in Ifema to the Estampa art fair. Uribes, collects Europa Press, has highlighted that the decision to withdraw the work from the auction at the Ansorena house has been made by the Ministry of Culture. «We canceled it ourselves and acted with a speed that did not happen in the 70s, when a Caravaggio ended up in Cleveland because they didn’t act like that. Yesterday, Wednesday, in a few hours, the Rating Board declared the box’s unportability, ”he highlighted.

In addition, it has asked the Community of Madrid to declare la work of Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) so that «with this double guarantee it is ensured that the painting can stay in Spain and things are done well».

The work in question represents a scene of Christ as an ‘Ecce Homo’ that was attributed to a painter in José de Ribera’s workshop, but which could be an original by the great Italian master. A Caravaggio found in 2014 in an attic in Toulouse, southern France, (‘Judith and Holofernes’, painted in 1607) It was sold to an individual for a price that ranged between 100 and 150 million euros.