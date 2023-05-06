Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7:13 p.m.



A ‘ghost driver’ surprised the residents of Caravaca on Friday night. After the procession to go up with the Sacred Relic to its basilica, when hundreds of residents were waiting for the fireworks to end the Vera Cruz Festival, an incident occurred that caught the attention of those who were in the vicinity of the Tuzzla square and the Cuesta de la Plaza.

A vehicle collided with the security fences and, after climbing a bollard, turned around and crashed into the exit wall of the underground car park located under the square. There was no one inside the car, the driver had left the car parked on the slope and went to an ATM, according to what he himself informed the local police, who went to the scene of the accident.