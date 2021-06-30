One teenager died, six more were injured in an accident with an overturned UAZ in Tuva. This was announced on Tuesday, June 29, by the acting head of the republic Vladislav Khovalyg on his page in VKontakte.

The accident took place in the Dzun-Khemchik region of Tuva. A boy born in 2008 got behind the wheel of a UAZ car, besides him there were six other minors in the car, aged 12 to 14 years. The teenager lost control, as a result of which the car overturned. The minor driver died on the spot. Two teenagers were taken to the hospital, four passengers received one-time medical assistance, writes REGNUM…

The head of the region expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. A working group consisting of representatives of the ministries of public security and education and science left for the administrative center of the district, the city of Chadan.

As told TASS in the press service of the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs, the participants in the accident were not wearing a seat belt. It was established that the UAZ-31512 car belongs to the father of one of the passengers. On the fact of a traffic accident, a check is being carried out, writes NSN… Currently, all six victims have been released for outpatient treatment.

