The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported shelling of a car with police in the center of Sergokala

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan in its Teleram– the channel reported that a car with police officers was fired upon.

“In the square in the center of Sergokala, unknown persons fired at a car with police officers. One was wounded,” the report said.

According to information Telegram– Mash channel, security forces came to the village in order to detain the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, who had previously resigned, whose sons allegedly participated in the attack on Makhachkala.

Earlier it was reported that unknown persons fired at a traffic police post on Ermoshkina Street in Makhachkala, and there was also an armed attack on a church and a synagogue in another Dagestan city, Derbent. As a result of the attacks, there are preliminary casualties.

Later it became known that Omarov’s sons, Osman and Adil, were killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers.