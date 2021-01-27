Foreign tourists fell through the ice of Lake Baikal by car. This is reported on the official website regional department of EMERCOM of Russia.

The incident occurred at about 11 am on Tuesday, January 26, in the area of ​​Cape Khoboy. According to the agency, a group of travelers on a Nissan Patrol SUV drove to the lake. After one of the passengers got out of the vehicle to take several photographs, the ice under the car subsided and began to collapse.

At this time, two more men remained in the cabin, later they managed to get out of the sinking car, the victims reached the shore on foot. Local residents helped the tourists and took them to the village of Khuzhir in the Irkutsk region.

It is known that one of the passengers, who was in wet clothes, received second degree frostbite. On the fact of the incident, an inspection is being carried out, the driver of an SUV faces administrative responsibility for going onto the ice outside the ice crossings.

At present, Baikal is experiencing difficult ice conditions due to fluctuations in average daily temperatures, strong winds and seismological activity.

In January last year, it was reported that two Russian tourists fell under the ice on Lake Baikal and filmed it. The incident took place 300 meters from the coast, in the area of ​​Cape Maly Kadilny. In total, the travelers spent 17 minutes in the icy water. After that, they walked six kilometers in wet clothes to the cordon of the Pribaikalsky National Park.