On Novy Arbat in Moscow, a car with flashing lights ran over a man lying on the road

In Moscow, on Novy Arbat, a car with flashing lights ran over a man. The man crossed four lanes and lay down on the median. The accident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, October 17.

On Novy Arbat Street at around 18:00 Moscow time there was an accident involving a pedestrian who crossed the roadway in the wrong place and then lay down on the dividing strip

The moment of the collision was caught on video

The footage that appeared online shows that shortly before the collision, another car with flashing lights noticed an obstacle in the form of a man lying on the road and changed lanes into the main stream of traffic to go around him.

As they say Baza And Mash, the man was run over by not one, but two cars. One of them allegedly belongs to the Federal Security Service (FSO), the second to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Russia. It is alleged that a Toyota Land Cruiser ran over the man lying on the roadway, followed by a Toyota Camry – the service car disappeared after the incident, but returned to the scene of the accident 20 minutes later.

The victim in the accident in the center of Moscow was taken to the hospital in a state of clinical death

The victim was hospitalized, doctors failed save him.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

On published Mash video from the scene of the accident, several traffic police cars are standing by the side of the road on Novy Arbat, among them a black Toyota Camry with flashing lights and a Toyota Land Cruiser, as well as a foreign car with red license plates. The cause of the accident has not been reported. According to preliminary data, the car that ran over the man was driving not only with light signals, but also with sound signals.

Earlier, the car of the Presidential Administration was involved in an accident on Arbat

A Genesis car crashed into a taxi near the Arbatskaya metro station. As a result of the accident, the taxi driver suffered a concussion. Footage released from the scene of the accident shows a taxi car with its front door crushed.