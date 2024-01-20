Unknown persons stole equipment worth 250 thousand rubles from a carriage for the Vostochny cosmodrome

A carriage with computer equipment for the Vostochny cosmodrome was robbed along the way. This is reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

A carriage with system units, monitors and other computer accessories was sent from Omsk on December 16. The cargo arrived at the cosmodrome during the New Year holidays, so until the beginning of January it simply stood on the tracks, waiting to be unloaded. When Vostochny employees began checking the arriving equipment, they were missing goods worth more than 250 thousand rubles.

Investigators opened a criminal case into the incident.

Earlier, an actress from Thailand flying to Moscow had her personal belongings worth hundreds of thousands of rubles stolen.