A car with children locked inside caught fire in Stupino near Moscow. About it informs “TVNZ”.

It is noted that the father parked the car at the store and went shopping, and left his two sons in the salon. When he returned, he saw that a fire was burning inside the car, and smoke was pouring out from under the hood.

The man managed to run up to the car and get the children out of the car, but one of them received second-degree burns. The prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee have begun to check this case.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was a short circuit inside the vehicle or careless handling of fire. As a result, the flame completely destroyed the car, it cannot be restored.

