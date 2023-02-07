The investigation into the crime continues unabated Alice Neri, the young 32-year-old mother found lifeless in the trunk of her car, engulfed in flames. Mohamed Gaaloul’s brother-in-law in an interview with 2 pmrevealed a new detail, which many do not believe.

The crime of this young mother took place in the night between November 19th, in the countryside of Concordia. Alice had actually spent the whole evening at the Smart Cafè with a friend of hers Marco.

They stayed there until 3 in the morning more or less. Then suddenly, just as she was in the car, with the window open, the 29-year-old Tunisian man asked her for a ride.

It is not known what happened in those hours, but from the images of the cameras the woman’s car can be seen doing many rounds around the area.

In Mohamed Gaaloul’s new statements, he says he is innocent. She said that he hitched a ride to Alice, but that he actually claimed to be went down from the car around 5.15am.

This version of it is currently not found hitsbut obviously the prosecutor is doing all the necessary investigations.

Alice Neri crime: the statements of Mohamed Gaaloul’s brother-in-law

Mohamed Gaaloul’s brother-in-law in a new interview on the show that airs on Rai Due, 2 pm, explained his version. The man said that the relative told him that they actually saw that night a car following them.

Worried that it was her husband, Alice herself would tell him to DESCEND right away. However, when the journalist asked him if he had seen the car, he said that he had seen it, but not well the colorbecause it was night.

His lawyer meanwhile, in Friday’s hearing requested the release for man, but the Review Judges decided to wait before giving one answer to this request.