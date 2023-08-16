The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ordered a woman to pay another woman an amount of 15 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered. The Criminal Court had convicted the defendant of a fine of 9 thousand dirhams for two charges of damaging a vehicle and insulting its owner.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against another, in which she demanded that she be obligated to pay her 150,000 dirhams, compensatory civil compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, as a result of the “defendant damaging her car and making it unusable (and canceling it and writing it off permanently) and doing – in addition to Assaulting her by public insult, and she was convicted of the charge of damage and lack of prudence and caution, and a fine of 1000 dirhams, and for the charge of insulting the amount of 8 thousand dirhams.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that what is established from the criminal judgment is that the defendant caused damage to the vehicle owned by the plaintiff and rendered it unfit for use, and she drove her vehicle without exercising care and caution and did not take the necessary precautions, and publicly slandered the victim with what offends her honor and consideration by directing insults at her.

The court indicated that the error by which the defendant was convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing the similar lawsuit, and it had separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that constituted the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, and the court pointed out that The material damage that befell the plaintiff was represented in damaging the vehicle and not deleting it because the report did not support her statements and showed that he hit the front end of the vehicle, and she was also affected by moral damage represented in the literary insult to her honor in a public place, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 15 thousand dirhams, Obliging them to pay fees and expenses.