A car set on fire, then shots fired: bandits attack armored personnel carriers in northern Sardinia | VIDEO

A car on fire to block the road, then the shots. This morning a group of armed men robbed an armored car on state road 131 in northern Sardinia, near Sassari. In the action, in which a small sum of money was allegedly stolen, three people were injured: two security guards and a passing girl, hit by a bullet in the arm. The three, whose conditions are not serious, were transported to the Sassari hospital.

The robbery was filmed live by a motorist, stopped a few meters from the shooting. In the video, quickly shared in chats, gunshots can be heard and at least three robbers can be glimpsed behind the smoke. The exact number of members of the band is not known, which could have up to ten members. The group first blocked the road with a car set on fire, then opened fire on the vehicle. The hunt for robbers has begun throughout Sardinia, with checkpoints set up along the main routes that may have been used for escape. Two cars used for the escape were found charred in the province of Nuoro.