German Police This Friday, the driver of a vehicle that ran over a crowd of people gathered at a Christmas market in the town of Magdeburg, located about 130 kilometers from the capital, Berlin, was arrested.

The spokesman for the state government of Saxony-Anhalt, Matthias Schuppehas confirmed the facts to the MDR network, although at the moment there is no more information about the possible number of injuries or fatalities.

The city of Magdeburg, capital of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, is located in the northeast of Germany.. Videos posted on social media show images of the market shortly after the incident, with several ambulances in the area.