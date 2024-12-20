This Friday, the German Police arrested the driver of a vehicle that ran over a crowd of people gathering at a Christmas market in the town of Magdeburg, located about 130 kilometers from the capital, Berlin.

The attack has left “multiple” injuredaccording to the spokesperson for the Magdeburg Government, Michael Reif, in statements to the MDR channel. However, the spokesperson stressed that at the moment it is not possible to detail specific figures.

“There are numerous injured, the firefighters and the Police are on duty and treating the injured. Nothing more can be said at this point, neither figures nor anything like that,” added Reif, who stressed that the images of the event “are terrible.”

For his part, the Prime Minister of the state of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, has described what happened as “terrible”, while his spokesman, Matthiar Schuppe, has acknowledged that the accident could “probably be an attack”.

The Magdeburg Police have limited themselves to reporting on their social networks that “Intense police operations are being carried out at the market”which has been closed to the public for security reasons.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has acknowledged that the first reports that have reached him “suggest something bad.” “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. My thanks to the dedicated rescue workers in these hours of anxiety,” the German president added on his social networks.

The city of Magdeburg, capital of the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, is located in the northeast of Germany. Videos in social media posts show images of the market shortly after the incident, with several ambulances in the area.