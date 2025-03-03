

03/03/2025



Updated at 14: 18h.





At least one person has died and several have been injured after ramming a car to a crowd in the city of Mannheim, in western Germany, During a carnival paradeas confirmed by a police spokesman cited by Reuters.

Police are currently carrying out a great operation in the area and calls citizens To avoid the city center “On a large scale” through the National Alert Service Katwarn, which warns about a “potentially deadly situation” for Mannheim. The alert by the Interior Ministry of Baden-Würtrangember has also been declared.

According to witnesses, there are remains of the damage to the pavement and At least one person lies covered by a canvas. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

The ‘Mannheimer Morgen’ newspaper reports that from Thursday the Carnival market is celebrated there, with some 60 food stalls, attractions and performances on a stage. He adds that a motorist, who came from Friedrichsring, accelerated without control and ran over to several passersby. “It is terrible here, nobody knows what has happened, I only see the wounded already the dead, and we do not know what to do,” said one of the artists who acted at that time.









