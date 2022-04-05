The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected a compensation claim filed by a vehicle owner, who demanded that a tire company pay him an amount of 150,000 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damages he sustained as a result of a collision resulting from the installation of a tire with less than required strength.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a tire company, demanding that it pay him an amount of 120,544 dirhams, material compensation, and 30,000 dirhams moral and moral compensation, with the obligation to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney fees, indicating that he bought tires for his vehicle with a two-year guarantee from the company. The defendant, and it was found that the front tire was damaged on the right, so he went to the defendant company in the Mussafah Industrial Area, and indeed the tire was replaced, but with less bearing force, which led to its explosion when he was driving the vehicle on his way back, which exposed the vehicle to an accident as a result of swerving Suddenly hitting the concrete barrier, causing him material and moral damages as a result of the traffic accident.

In support of his claim, the plaintiff submitted, in support of his claim, photocopies of a traffic accident plan from Saed Traffic Systems, a tire insurance certificate, vehicle ownership, and pictures of the vehicle in the event of the accident, and the damage it sustained, in addition to an invoice issued by the defendant, with the value of the money amounts to repair the vehicle, The defendant submitted a reply memorandum requesting that the case be dismissed, and that the claimant be required to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees.

The court stated that it is decided, according to the Civil Transactions Law, that the origin is acquittal, and it is decided from the Evidence Law that the plaintiff must prove his right, and the defendant has the right to deny it, noting that the evidence in the attached papers, including an accident plan issued by Saed Traffic Systems Company, which It was proven that the plaintiff had been in a traffic accident while driving the vehicle along Hazaa Street towards Al Reem, before the first signal to enter the island, and the cause of that sudden deviation from his route, and hitting a concrete barrier, however, that report did not show that the cause of the accident was the result of one of the vehicle’s tires exploding.

The court indicated that it did not conclude that there was an error issued by the defendant, and the statements of the plaintiff were sent without evidence or presumption to support what he claimed, pointing out that with the absence of the corner of the error, all the elements of the tort responsibility requiring compensation collapse, which is with which the lawsuit came without a basis from Reality and law, and the court ruled to reject the case in its case, and obligate the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.



