A car collided with a motorcycle and fled this Monday night, leaving an injured person on the asphalt on the South Coast of Santo Ángel, in Murcia.

The Murcia Region 112 Coordination and Emergency Center received a call informing that the driver of the vehicle did not attend to the victim and continued in the direction of Algezares.

The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man with multiple injuries, was treated ‘in situ’ by a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061, which had traveled to the scene of the accident after being notified. The health workers transferred the wounded man to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital.