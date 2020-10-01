The press service of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Komi Republic reported that in the Vorkuta village of Vorgashor, a car hit four schoolgirls, reports Interfax.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday evening. An 18-year-old driver driving a Volkswagen Polo ran into a group as a teenager.

It is noted that one 16-year-old girl died from her injuries. Three more girls 15-16 years old were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Traffic police officers and investigators work at the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.

Earlier it was reported that three people were killed and one injured in an accident in the Stavropol Territory.

The accident occurred on Sunday at 20:00 Moscow time on the 233 kilometer of the federal highway “Caucasus” in the city of Nevinnomyssk.