It is the question that a starter has for us: what kind of car do you still drive for 1,500 euros these days?

We received a nice request from Monique. She just graduated (congratulations!) and is looking for her first car. She also immediately found a job at the company where she did her internship. At that time she still lived in rooms in Utrecht and it was no problem to commute to Soest by public transport. Now she lives in Overijssel again with her boyfriend.

And they have a discussion: according to Monique it is wise to look for the cheapest possible car. The lowest possible weight, the lowest possible consumption and the lowest possible insurance. Usually the three go together, just like as low maintenance as possible. She had set her sights on a Toyota Aygo or something similar. The downside is that she finds those cars very expensive. And often those small cars are also quite tired.

Her friend was clear: find a slightly larger model, especially since Monique will soon be driving 25,000 km on an annual basis. In short, what should she do? Those Aygos are soon around 2,500 euros, but she is actually looking for something for 1,500 euros. Then she has something in reserve for some overdue maintenance. In short: what should she do and can we help her on her way?

Autoblog Top Tips for a car for 1,500 euros!

Tip 1: find a wallflower

We can’t stress it enough: find something other people aren’t looking for. Also keep in mind that anything that is a little nice also has serious flaws. An Alfa Romeo or BMW is very cool, but not for 1,500 euros. People also know that the costs of a Toyota Aygo are nice and low, so everyone wants one.

Tip 2: Search privately

The dealer who has similar cars for sale probably also has them from a private individual. The warranty conditions of many dealers are a joke, so save yourself the effort and euros and shop at a private individual. Then you immediately get a much better picture of how the car has been treated. This is not always clear with car companies

For the advice we have selected a car from each segment: So a car from the A, B, C and D segment. Based on that, we look at what the actual differences in costs are.

Table car for 1,500 euros:

Current/Past Cars: Public transport chip card (for me) and Volkswagen Scirocco (from my friend) Buy / lease: Buy Budget: I’m looking for a car for 1,500 euros: is that possible? Annual mileage I will get 25,000 km per year Fuel preference Petrol Reason to purchase another car: I have to drive a long way for my job Preferred Brands / Models: Actually an Aygo, but they are quite expensive No-go brands / models: Don’t rule anything out yet When do you want to buy / order the car: This summer

Chevrolet Matiz 0.8 Pure (M200)

€1,500

2009

100,000 km

What is a Chevrolet Matiz?

If you really want to drive really cheap, the Chevrolet Matiz is the best option. The car is on paper and winner. Five doors, low weight and very economical. Then this is exactly what you are looking for. There are two versions: a 0.8 and a 1.0. Oh dear, in the Netherlands you are not allowed to go faster than 100 km / h, so grab that 0.8.

How does it drive?

Really bagger. At Chevrolet they were under the assumption that a cheap car must drive very badly. The quality of the device is abysmal. It’s really not comfortable, it’s not burning forward and it sends extremely vague. That’s a shame. There are plenty of small cars that do have nice steering, such as the Ford Ka, Peugeot 106 or Lancia Ypsilon. Note: power steering is not standard on the Pure! Now there are such narrow straps that it doesn’t really matter that much, but still. Air conditioning is a rare option.

Cost Chevrolet Matiz

Consumption: 1 in 16.08

Fuel costs: €252

Weight: 775 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €23

Insurance (WA): € 40

Costs per month: € 315

Maintenance forecast

Yes, this is where you will get your money back. What’s not there can’t be broken. Everything on the Matiz is small and light. It’s a South Korean car, so pretty reliable. Parts are dirt cheap and if it is expensive, you can find something at the scrap yard. They are not known for being bad in terms of reliability, but they are not as good as a Daihatsu or Suzuki. They are, of course, also much more expensive. A disadvantage: you almost certainly buy the car from someone who has also spent as little money as possible on it.

Depreciation forecast

These cars always have a face value, provided they have MOT. Unless there are major defects, you can always sell it privately for 1,000. If you can negotiate a little discount, you can drive virtually depreciation-free. Yes, it’s not a car that will make you happy, but if you want to save money it’s a winner.

Renault Clio 1.2 Expression Comfort

€1,499

2007

205,000

What is a Renault Clio?

The first copies of the Clio III are coming for 1,500 euros. So the depreciation has now done its job. Compared to such a Matiz you will improve enormously. The Clio III was a lot more mature than its predecessor. If you go for a three-door with uni-paint, you can even make a good purchase.

How does it drive?

All value for money of course. But it is quite mature for a B-segment car. Especially compared to its predecessor. In addition, the Clio delivered something in terms of fun, but if you have to drive a distance, it is much better to endure. But again, everything is relative, for 1,500 euros you do not have to deal with the crème de la crème in terms of occasions. So then you have to hope that you are dry and that the tires are inflated as hard as it were.

Cost Renault Clio

Consumption: 1 in 15.61

Fuel costs: €259

Weight 1,055 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €47

Insurance: €45 (WA)

Costs per month: € 351

Depreciation forecast

It’s kind of how you buy it. In this case we found a few copies that were relatively sober, but still have air conditioning. If you go for a more luxurious version (if not with a larger engine), then they are slightly more expensive. An important difference is the number of doors. You can find a much neater three-door for the money, simply because those are not sought after. Here too there is always a nominal value, you always get 500 euros for it. But if you have a five-door, you can probably stove around without depreciation.

In terms of maintenance, the French are sometimes notorious. In this case, it’s great. The Clio III is a pretty good car, much better than the Mégane II for example. Go for a simple atmospheric engine and not too many electronics on board. Then you can enjoy it for years to come. Maintenance is not expensive: parts are easy to find. Also nice, French cars don’t rust very hard. Compared to a Fiesta or Mazda 2 (both of which are more fun to drive), you have those costs much less with a Renault Clio.

Seat Leon 1.6 Stella (1M)

€1,500

2003

220,000 km

What is a Seat Leon?

The Spanish Gulf! The cozy everyone’s friend is nowadays also a car of 1,500 euros! Of course, such a Chevrolet Matiz is much cheaper to drive. But it actually doesn’t make that much of a difference. Make sure you choose the 1.6 four-cylinder eight-valve. These are almost indestructible engines. What is nice about the Leon is the seating position, especially if you have sports seats, they are very nice and really adult cars. They are also beautiful cars to see, with the Alfasud-esque rear. Another advantage: it is always a five-door. A disadvantage is that the 1.6 eight-valve was only delivered for a short time. However, that engine has also been available in a lot of other VAG hatchbacks.

How does it drive?

The 1.6 is a grumbling engine that delivers a little torque and hardly any power, but you can easily commute through the Netherlands with this. The advantage with this Seat is that you also dare to go on holiday with this car. You’re just not going to do that in a Matiz. The first time a German station wagon rumbles past on the Oberhausen Straight you are done with it. With such a Leon you can also keep it up for a while on the highway. Especially if you have air conditioning, cruise control and a radio. Man, that makes driving even more fun.

Cost Seat Leon

Consumption: 1 in 12.77

Fuel cost: 317

Weight: 1120 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €47

Insurance: €45 (WA)

Costs per month: € 409

Maintenance forecast

The great thing is that the technology is so widely known that it is very easy to find cheap parts. Also, almost anyone can tinker with it. As mentioned, the engine is very reliable, provided it is properly maintained.

Depreciation forecast

The biggest disadvantage of these cars is that they are somewhat older. A 20-year-old car without classic potential is not immediately a sensible purchase. You can always catch a few hundred euros for it, but unlike a small Matiz or Clio, you have to take into account some depreciation.

YOLO: Mazda 6 1.8 Exclusive (GG)

€1,500

2004

240,000 km

What is a Mazda 6?

Eh, yes, why would you suffer so hard in such a small biscuit tin. Yes, that is a car for 1,500 euros, but that is also a Mazda 6 nowadays. Because small cars are cheap to run, they are relatively expensive to buy. If you ignore equally wacky cars like the Jaguar S-Type, Chrysler PT Cruiser, rusting Mercedes and damaged Alfas, these will come to the surface. It’s basically nothing special. Just a Mazda 6 of the first generation with a 1.8 engine. The Mazda 6 is the ‘exciting’ successor to the 626, which gave a new meaning to the word sleep-inducing.

How does it drive?

Well, it actually drives really, really well. More sporty than an Audi or BMW of the same year. The steering is pleasant, direct and communicative. The carriage remains nice and flat in bends. You would think that it is not comfortable, but that is not true. Precisely because it is so stable, the Mazda 6 is quite comfortable.

Cost Mazda 6

Consumption: 1 to 12.25

Fuel cost: 330

Weight: 1,245 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 52 per month

Insurance: €50 (WA)

Costs per month: € 432

Maintenance forecast

Yes, in terms of maintenance you will lose a little more than with the other cars. But how much does it really matter? Performing a turn saves a few tens. One thing to watch out for is rust, because this generation can rust hard. Cars that have often been parked indoors are significantly less affected by this.

Depreciation forecast

In terms of depreciation, you have to reserve something. These are not common cars. We hardly buy new non-premium sedans anymore, but we certainly don’t use them. Now this is strictly speaking a five-door liftback, but the Mazda 6 is also available as a sedan. It always yields 500-750 euros in export. Then it can serve as a taxi in Burundi for another 10 years.

Conclusion car for 1,500 euros:

So what should you ultimately choose? Well, as you can see, insurance costs are not the biggest issue. The motor vehicle tax is also not decisive, especially if you look at how much car you get in return. The biggest expense is fuel. The Clio is relatively heavy for its kind, a simple C-segment hatchback is not such a bad idea. Of course, 100 euros per month is a substantial amount, but with a Mazda 6 it is so much nicer to drive than such a small Matiz. Choices, choice, choices, but keep in mind in the search for a car for 1,500 euros that you can drive around much nicer for a little bit more money.

