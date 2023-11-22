Fox News: car exploded on the border between the US and Canada

A car exploded on the Niagara Falls Bridge between the United States and Canada. About it reports Fox News.

According to the TV channel, two people in the car died. A border guard was also injured. The Niagara Falls Bridge was then closed.

Trudeau made a statement and left the parliament meeting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said that Canadian authorities are collecting information about the explosion on the border with the United States and are in touch with their American counterparts.

We are trying to gather information and are talking to the US (…) We are considering introducing additional security measures at all border points after the incident Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada

Also, the Prime Minister was forced to interrupt his speech in the country’s parliament and leave public hearings in order to address the issue of the explosion that occurred on the border with the United States. The broadcast was conducted by CPAC.

A suitcase was found at the scene of the explosion

The investigation is being coordinated by the FBI along with local and federal law enforcement agencies.

According to ABC️law enforcement officers found a suitcase at the scene on the Rainbow Bridge on the US-Canada border that may contain an explosive device.

It is specified that a “suitcase or briefcase” was found on the bridge. Sappers are working on the spot, the television company emphasized. ABC reports that four U.S.-Canadian bridges over the Niagara River are closed as a precaution.

According to another version, no explosives were found

However, according to information NBClaw enforcement agencies did not find any traces of explosives or an explosive device during the initial inspection of the scene of the car explosion.

According to them, the car crashed into the checkpoint structure at high speed, after which it caught fire and exploded.

According to information Reutersan explosion on a bridge on the US-Canada border could have been caused by a careless driver.

As noted Fox Newsthe car that exploded on a bridge in the United States was reported stolen.