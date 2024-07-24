The Interior Ministry said the cause of the Toyota explosion in Moscow was the detonation of an explosive device

A Toyota Land Cruiser SUV exploded in the parking lot of a residential building in northern Moscow. At that moment, there were people in the car – a woman and a man aged 49-50.

An explosion occurred on Wednesday morning, July 24, on Sinyavinskaya Street. As a result of the emergency, parts of the driver’s legs were torn off, and his companion received lacerations to her face. Both victims were taken to Botkin Hospital.

In addition, the blast wave covered five nearby cars and knocked out glass on several floors of a multi-story building.

The car could have belonged to a member of the SVO

As reported to RT eyewitnessesthe SUV could have belonged to a participant in a special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine.

According to Moskovsky Komsomolets, the man injured in the car explosion served in a secret military unit several years ago. He was born in Kazakhstan, then lived in Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad, and then moved to Moscow. The man was listed as a senior officer in the unit.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an explosive device was installed on the car. It could have detonated when the driver got into the car.

At the moment, police are conducting a range of operational and investigative measures to establish the circumstances of the incident and detain those involved in the crime.

The version of a contract killing is being considered

According to one version, the car bombing was an attempt at a contract killing. The assassination attempt could have been related to the professional activities of the car owner.

Investigators have opened a case on the incident. They are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

The Investigative Committee, together with the emergency services, examined the scene of the incident and will soon appoint a number of examinations, including medical and explosive examinations.