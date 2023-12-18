Monday, December 18, 2023, 1:12 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, got a tremendous scare on Sunday. Only a few centimeters separated him from being the victim of an accident when he and his wife, Jill, were leaving his campaign headquarters in the city of Wilmington, Delaware. A car crashed in the middle of the night against the president's motorcade, who had just attended to a journalist and was preparing to get into the car. “A loud bang was heard and he was left outside with a surprised expression on his face,” the White House explained about what happened. The incident is under investigation and, for now, no details have been revealed about the driver or his motivation, if any.

The event occurred after 8:00 p.m. (local time) when the president and the first lady were leaving Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington. There they had dined with the team working on his re-election. Jill had just gotten into the vehicle after wishing “happy holidays” to the Press, while her husband was answering questions from reporters following the latest polls that give Donald Trump an advantage ahead of next year's elections. Then, “a car (a silver sedan) collided with an SUV in the delegation,” the White House has indicated.

The agents in charge of Biden's protection acted immediately: they surrounded the vehicle that had caused the accident and pointed their weapons at the driver, who came out with his hands raised. His car suffered damage to the bumper. The Biden couple emerged unharmed and, although with a good scare in their body, he continued on his way back home.