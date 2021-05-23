Official media reported today, Sunday, that a car rammed into a crowd of pedestrians in the northeastern coastal city of Dalian, killing five.

China’s Xinhua news agency, citing the Dalian Public Security Bureau, reported that a black car hit a crowd of people crossing a street at 11:47 am (0347 GMT) on Saturday and then fled the scene.

The agency added that four people died on the spot, and another was confirmed dead after being transferred to hospital, while five injured people were receiving treatment in hospitals.

Xinhua said the driver, surnamed Liu, had been arrested. She added that the authorities are conducting further investigations.