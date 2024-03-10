A car drove through the main gates of Buckingham Palace in London, the tabloid reported on March 10 Daily Mail.

The incident occurred on the night of March 9. Witnesses saw officers surrounding the kneeling driver, ordering him to “keep your hands on your head.”

“I heard a loud bang, looked back and saw that the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace,” a witness to the accident told the publication.

After the accident, specialists began repairing the gates that were damaged. They are covered with wooden panels and scaffolding.

Police confirmed the driver was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

In May 2023, a man drove a car into the main gates of Downing Street. No one was injured as a result of the incident, and the driver was detained. He was later released from custody pending further investigation.

He later stated that he wanted to express his protest against the policies of the current authorities.