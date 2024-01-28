Yonhap: an SUV crashed into a security post at the Russian embassy in Seoul

An SUV crashed into a security post at the residence of the Russian Embassy in South Korea, writes Yonhap News Agency cited fire services.

The incident occurred around 22:10 (in Moscow at that time it was 16:10) on Sunday, January 28. A car crashed into a security post in front of the Russian embassy in the Jongno-gu area. As the publication clarified, the policeman at the post received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was diagnosed with serious neck and shoulder injuries.

It is known that the driver was not intoxicated. The police are looking into the details of the incident.

Earlier, the Russian Ambassador to South Korea, Georgy Zinoviev, said that Seoul does not want Russia to lose in the special operation. According to the diplomat, it is not only not contrary to Seoul’s interests, but perhaps consistent with Russia’s preservation of its position as a leading world power—so that it remains a friendly and strong neighbor of South Korea.