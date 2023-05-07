Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported that a truck crossed into opposite lanes after a driver lost control of the wheel late on Saturday and collided with nine cars and two minibuses.

Several vehicles were parked on the side of the road near a gas station, where friends and relatives were seeing off young men leaving for compulsory military service.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that fires broke out on the Iskenderun-Antakya highway.

The minister posted a tweet announcing that 22 ambulances and 3 medical rescue teams had been dispatched to the scene of the accident in Topogazli.

He wrote on Twitter: “May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives and extend my condolences to their relatives. We will do everything we can to ensure that the injured recover their health as soon as possible.”

Hatay was one of the most affected Turkish states among the 11 Turkish states affected by the February 6 earthquake, which devastated parts of Turkey and Syria. According to the government, at least 50,783 people have died in Türkiye.

Turkey’s private news agency Demiroren said the truck was carrying earthquake debris and collided with another truck before crossing the highway around 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

Anadolu reported that the witness, Ali Siraq, said that some of the dead were burned to death.

Pictures showed cars on fire, while emergency teams tried to remove people from the fire.