Artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces hit a convoy with high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson

Artillerymen of the 3rd volunteer reconnaissance and assault brigade “Convoy” knocked out an armored vehicle in Kherson, in which there were high-ranking officers of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The operation was carried out using a reconnaissance drone

According to the chief of staff of the artillery division of the brigade, call sign Banderas, the drone showed how a group of Ukrainian soldiers left a military facility and got into an armored Toyota SUV to head towards the Kherson industrial zone. They were accompanied by another car.

Subsequently, the Russian military received information that the armored SUV that was driving first contained high-ranking officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command.

The crew of the Russian Armed Forces during the activation of the 2s4 “Tulpan” self-propelled mortar Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

The armored vehicle was hit with a D-20 howitzer

While monitoring the convoy, the Russian military noticed that it was moving through pre-targeted territory. “We have appointed a meeting point (a place where the enemy can be hit by fire – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” said the artillery officer.

By transferring fire from a pre-selected target, Russian artillerymen defeated the enemy with the first shot from a 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

Preparation of ammunition for combat work of crews of towed howitzers D-30 of the Russian Armed Forces Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

New types of weapons have begun to be used for precision strikes

Previously, the command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed by a high-precision strike near Soledar. The defeat was caused by a FAB-1500 M54 precision bomb with a unified planning and correction module (UMPC), which the Russian army began using in September. It is specified that the control point of the Soledar OTG, which was located in the village of Alexandro-Kalinovo, was hit. According to the publication, the object was discovered and its defeat confirmed using satellite images from space reconnaissance.

As a result, up to 50 military personnel and senior officers of the Ukrainian army were killed. It is alleged that as a result of the strike, the Soledar OTG control system was disabled.