Friday, June 9, 2023, 7:52 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two women were slightly injured this Friday when the car in which they were traveling on the tram was run over on Avenida Juan de Borbón, in Murcia, at the height of the Thader roundabout.

Several drivers called 112 to report the accident and the Emergency Service mobilized an ambulance, whose toilets attended to those affected.