A car ended up burned this Sunday when it burned when it was parked in the parking lot of the Carrefour shopping center in Santiago and Zaraiche, in Murcia. At the moment it is unknown how the fire originated, which did not cause personal damage but did affect another vehicle close to the accident.
A fire truck from the Murcia City Council went to the scene and managed to put out the flames quickly. Local police officers also attended.
