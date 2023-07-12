At around 6:45 p.m., the reports raised suspicions among police reporters, an attack against personnel of the Attorney General of the State of Jalisco and police officersShortly after, Governor Enrique Alfaro confirmed the above through a message on his social networks.

Today we bring to you How the first moments of the attack in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, were experiencedan incident where preliminary figures report three officers killed and 10 people injured.

Thanks to the timely report by DEBATE, we know that until the moment of publishing this text, the prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez has not yet given official statements at the scene of the events.

The unofficial versions other media in the region report from a mined area to a car bomb, information that will be confirmed or denied by state authorities.

Aftermath of the explosion

"No, I tell you that a bomb exploded here, here to Victor's car and all those" were the moving words said by one of the witnesses along with female cries in the background in a viral video that you will see later.

In the images you can see patrols taking care of the area, a vehicle whose corporation is not completely burned, still with flames, another unit turned on one side and paramedics in full relief work for injured people.

Thanks to the DEBATE report, at the scene of the events, we know that canine pairs were immediately transferred to the site to search for explosives in the area and avoid any future risk scenario.

Reaction

The authorities’ response was quick, the area, a dirt road, was filmed by elements of different corporations that came to provide security on the site.

For his part, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, launched a message on his social networks condemning what he considered a "cowardly attack with explosive devices"although he did not disclose more details about it. "This is an unprecedented event that shows what these organized crime groups are capable of. This attack also represents a challenge against the Mexican State as a whole," he published.

Furthermore, he added that The State Security Cabinet is in permanent session.

Let’s remember that this Tuesday, July 11, the governor met with Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) at the National Palace to discuss “various issues” such as the fiscal pact.

“The truth is that it was a very good meeting, from which the meeting with the Secretary will be generated. I was able to explain to the president everything we have done to build a fair agreement for Jalisco,” he said in a video published in his Twitter ‘@EnriqueAlfaroR’ tonight.