Colombian President Iván Duque and Diego Molano, Defense Minister, inspect the site hit by a bomb on Tuesday (15).| Photo: Nicolas Galeano/Disclosure/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

A terrorist attack with a car bomb against a Colombian army barracks in the city of Cúcuta, in the east of the country, this Tuesday (15) left 36 wounded, including two civilians, said Defense Minister Diego Molano.

Also according to him, the first hypothesis of authorship of the attack pointed out by the investigation is that it was committed by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, although “dissidents from the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) and of the GAO (Organized Armed Groups)”.

Molano went to Cúcuta, capital of the department of Norte de Santander, right after the attack on the headquarters of the 30th Army Brigade. The politician said that, among the 36 injured, three had suffered serious injuries and one of them “was submitted to surgery”.

The defense minister explained that a white van loaded with explosives entered military installations with two men posing as public officials, and two explosions followed shortly thereafter.

The way in which the attack happened is similar to what was committed on January 17, 2019 by the ELN, which detonated a car bomb at the General Santander Police Cadet School in Bogotá, killing 22 cadets and leaving another 67 people. wounds.

“We reject and repudiate this terrorist and vile act that tried to attack Colombian soldiers,” the minister said.

Due to the gravity of the situation, Colombian President Iván Duque also decided to travel to Cúcuta to meet “with the leadership of the security forces and the authorities of the city and department to directly supervise the situation”.

In the department of Norte de Santander, which borders Venezuela, there is a strong presence of the ELN, FARC dissidents and other criminal groups fighting for control of coca plantations and drug trafficking routes.