One of the cars collided with another in the convoy of US President Joe Biden as he was leaving his campaign headquarters in Delaware, which required the alert of Secret Service agents who rushed to remove Biden from the place.

After they heard the loud sound caused by a passenger car colliding with an SUV parked at a nearby intersection about 40 meters from Biden, security personnel surrounded the president and pushed him into another car that was waiting for him, where he was transported away from the building located in downtown Wilmington.

A White House official told an AFP reporter who witnessed the incident that “the president and the first lady are fine.”

Secret Service spokesman Steve Kubik said in a statement, “Today, at approximately 8:09 p.m. (01:09 GMT), a car collided with a Secret Service vehicle that was protecting the route taken by the President's motorcade in Wilmington.”

He added that no precautions were needed and “the president's convoy left without incident.”