At the time of surrender to Russian troops, only 16 out of 60 fighters remained in one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Captured Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Vitaly Serdyuk told Izvestia about this on November 7.

“Now there are 16 of us left in the positions we entered. It was, I don’t even know, <...> about 60 [человек]”Serdyuk said.

So, according to him, he served in the Ukrainian army for only four months, two of which he spent in the hospital. He and other fighters were brought to the position when it was dark. At 11 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces (AF) began firing at them with grenade launchers, mortars and tanks. Those who were in these positions before him began to be injured and die.

“We slowly began to take them out, provide first aid, and they rolled away. They sent us a new group of two people at night,” the prisoner added.

The next morning, they were sent another reinforcement, but this time from the Airborne Assault Platoon (ASP). At the same time, the morning followed the same scenario as the previous one.

“<...> the same thing again – the shelling began. The DShV-shnikov began to “kill two hundred” (kill – Ed.), then one of us was “killed two hundred,” said Serdyuk.

Then the assault on the positions by Russian fighters began. At first, the Ukrainian military was offered to surrender and Serdyuk’s comrade with the call sign Malek agreed. One of the Russian Armed Forces soldiers looked around the corner, but someone opened fire on him, after which shooting began. The prisoner clarified that during this shootout, Malek and his other colleague, nicknamed Parovoz, were killed.

“The guys (Russian Armed Forces – Ed.) took us prisoner and evacuated us. They gave them something to drink and let the guys smoke,” Serdyuk added.

Earlier, on October 27, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Vladimir Nepretvorenny told Izvestia about problems with alcohol and drugs in the Ukrainian army. He stated that volunteers deliver drugs to units. Moreover, sergeants and officers of combat units know about this and benefit from it.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

