Captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier: commanders “drive troops to slaughter” through minefields near Avdiivka

A fighter from the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Vitaly Bityuk, captured by Russian soldiers near Opytny, said that Ukrainian soldiers were sent to storm a minefield in the Avdiivka direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). His words lead RIA News.

Before being captured, Bityuk, as part of his unit, came from Novopavlovka to Avdeevka, where, according to rumors among the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine suffered heavy losses. According to the serviceman, the command gave the order to launch an attack on the village of Opytnoye, and out of three groups of 20 people, almost no one survived.

“Without any clarification, we just drove along an uncleared landing, literally through a minefield. They began to blow themselves up, exposed themselves, and began to cover us with all firepower: mortars, machine guns. There were a lot of wounded, two hundred (who lost their lives – Note “Tapes.ru”), I was shell-shocked, when I woke up, there were only Russian soldiers around me,” said Bityuk.

He added that commanders are literally “driving” troops to slaughter, while it is completely unclear what goals they are trying to achieve in this way.

“The brigade will soon be exhausted, and you keep driving people away, how can you look your parents in the eye!” – said the prisoner of war.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian media are reporting that Avdiivka has been taken under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin called this another hoax, emphasizing that over the past 24 hours there have been slight improvements in the positions of Russian forces.