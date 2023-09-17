A captured Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter called Zelensky the culprit of the start of the SVO

The activities of Vladimir Zelensky and other Ukrainian politicians led to a worsening of the situation and subsequently to the start of a special military operation (SVO). This opinion was expressed by RIA News captured fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Bogdan Kotsan.

According to him, politicians are to blame for any war. He himself admitted that he did not vote for Zelensky.

Kotsan served as a sanitary instructor in the 14th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. He was captured, surrounded because his unit was “led along the wrong route.” “We had to go to empty positions in the other direction,” explained the Ukrainian fighter.

He spoke about his depressed moral and psychological state before going on a mission due to his reluctance to carry out vague command tasks and the feeling that he and his colleagues were being thrown to the slaughter.

Kotsan noted the normal attitude towards Ukrainian prisoners, they are provided with medical care and food.